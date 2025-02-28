Search
Shaping the masterplan for Lucan House
Lucan House

Shaping the masterplan for Lucan House

Echo StaffFebruary 28, 2025 11:44 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council is inviting the public to help shape the Masterplan for Lucan House and Demesne.

Residents are encouraged to provide their thoughts and ideas through an online consultation form at HERE.

The council is creating a Masterplan to turn the site into a public amenity and visitor destination.

A Masterplan is a long-term plan that helps guide how a place will develop in the future.

In planning terms, Lucan House and Demesne are what is called ‘High Amenity Area (HA-LV)’ which means that any future development must protect both the heritage of the site and the natural beauty of the Liffey Valley.

When sharing ideas, residents are asked to think about heritage and history, public space and tourism, environment and sustainability, use of existing buildings and the local economy.

Meanwhile, there will also be a series of in person events which will be held in February and March.

Anyone interested in attending an in-person consultation, can email LucanHousePublicConsult@Teneo.com.

Read More


Homeless households wait over five years for a home

News

Homeless households across South Dublin had to wait an average of 5.9 years before being allocated a home in 2024. South Dublin...

Completion of swimming pool continues to be a ‘challenge’

Lucan

STILL no definitive date yet for when the long running saga of Lucan Swimming Pool will be open to the public. South...

Man caught with €830,000 worth of cannabis herb inside wooden shelves

Lucan

A man who was caught with €830,000 worth of cannabis herb which arrived into the country hidden inside wooden shelves has been...

70-year-old may have to ‘move to Spain’ if Rent Pressure Zones are abolished

Lucan

A 70-year-old might have to “move to Spain” if Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) are abolished, as her rent in West Dublin already...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST