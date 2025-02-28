Shaping the masterplan for Lucan House

SOUTH Dublin County Council is inviting the public to help shape the Masterplan for Lucan House and Demesne.

Residents are encouraged to provide their thoughts and ideas through an online consultation form at HERE.

The council is creating a Masterplan to turn the site into a public amenity and visitor destination.

A Masterplan is a long-term plan that helps guide how a place will develop in the future.

In planning terms, Lucan House and Demesne are what is called ‘High Amenity Area (HA-LV)’ which means that any future development must protect both the heritage of the site and the natural beauty of the Liffey Valley.

When sharing ideas, residents are asked to think about heritage and history, public space and tourism, environment and sustainability, use of existing buildings and the local economy.

Meanwhile, there will also be a series of in person events which will be held in February and March.

Anyone interested in attending an in-person consultation, can email LucanHousePublicConsult@Teneo.com.