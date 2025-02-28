Search
Educator David ‘has always touched the lives of everyone’
Fundraisers are been held for David King who was diagnosed with cancer. David is pictured with his family

Educator David ‘has always touched the lives of everyone’

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 28, 2025 11:30 am

PARENTS are coming together to support a preschool educator who is fighting cancer and “has always touched the lives of everyone.

”David King from Clane, Co Kildare, was diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer in November.

Read More


Five years jail for man (24) attacking former girlfriends

Tallaght

A 24-year-old Dublin man has been jailed for five years for attacking two former girlfriends, coercive control of one of them, as...

Parents of kids with special needs plan 24-hour protest

Tallaght

Over 120 parents of children with special needs will hold a 24-hour sleep out at the Department of Education tomorrow to protest...

Freya was ‘determined and inspiring on and off the pitch’

Tallaght

“She was determined and inspiring on and off the pitch,” said Kilnamanagh AFC coach Ciara Ennis about player Freya Fitzpatrick, who passed...

Call for more mental health support to be put in place

News

“The only way to get help was to overdose,” said a woman who was admitted to Tallaght hospital while suffering from depression.Deirdre...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST