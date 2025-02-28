Freya was ‘determined and inspiring on and off the pitch’

“She was determined and inspiring on and off the pitch,” said Kilnamanagh AFC coach Ciara Ennis about player Freya Fitzpatrick, who passed away on Valentine’s Day.

Freya, from Kimmage, was going through a long, brave battle with cancer and was one of the players of the first Senior Women’s Team of the club.

She was a former player of Larkview FC and Templeogue Synge Street GAA, and was remembered with a minutes silence across many clubs in the area this past week.

“She always wanted to take part in everything, every training and every match. She always had a smile on her face and looked after everyone else,” added Ciara.

Freya created a lot of “special memories,” with her teammates, who found inspiration in her resilience.

In October, the whole club did a “guard of honour” for her as she returned to the club after going through difficult times.

Her teammates “rallied and supported her” and welcomed her with a special presentation and a club t-shirt with her name.

“The club is all with you Freya,” they had written in a Facebook post.

Shortly after she got to meet “her idol” Katie McCabe after going on a trip to London with her family to see an Arsenal match.

Freya Fitzpatrick O’Doherty passed away on Friday, February 14, at home surrounded by her family.

She will be sadly missed by mum Emma, dad Aidan, sister Lauren, brother Conleth and her dog Pedro, as well as all her extended family and friends.