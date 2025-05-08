Search
Celebrations for Homeless Street Leagues
Grange Utd with Sean Kavanagh

Celebrations for Homeless Street Leagues

Maurice GarveyMay 8, 2025 12:40 pm

IT WAS another fantastic day of celebration for the Irish Homeless Street Leagues finals in Tallaght this week.

On a sun-kissed day, players from Street Leagues across the country battled it out at the Astropark venue on Greenhills Road for the All-Ireland titles.

Read More


Silver Surfers showcase Super Snooker Challenge

Tallaght

Eight members of Silver Surfers’ active retirement group, with a combined age of 621, showcased their pool skills in their annual Super...

Maintenance contract put in place to upgrade facilities at leisure centre

Tallaght

A maintenance contract was put in place to upgrade facilities in Tallaght Leisure Centre following requests from councillors last year.The need for...

Concerns scrambler ‘near misses with kids playing on the street’

Tallaght

Over twenty scrambler bikes were seized in Tallaght in four months according to South Dublin County Council, while residents keep reporting their...

Climbing the Kerry mountains to prepare for the Camino

Tallaght

Climbers from Tallaght Athletics Club took a trip to Kerry this bank holiday weekend as part of their preparations for the Camino...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST