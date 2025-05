Helen Moore (Head of Development, Oaklee), Sharon Cosgrove (CEO of Oaklee), Cllr Liona O’Toole (South Dublin County Council), Michael Hynes (CEO of Evara), and Isabelle Gallagher (Head of Development, Evara)

THE official launch of 184 new cost-rental and social homes at The Sidings in Adamstown, was launched at an event on Friday.

The homes were delivered by Oaklee in partnership with Evara, the private homebuilder and with the support of South Dublin County Council.