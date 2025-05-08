Essential works will impact water supply

Water supply will be interrupted in Bawnogue and Clondalkin from 7pm today to 3am tomorrow.

To facilitate essential works to the water network, Uisce Éireann planned an interruption in the two areas from 7pm on Thursday, May 8, to 3am on Friday, May 9.

Over 900 properties may be impacted by water interruptions and low pressure, including homes in Lockview Road, Lindisfarne, Ashwood, Deansrath and Melrose.

“Every effort will be made to limit the impact of these essential works, and we would like to thank the community in advance for their patience and co-operation,” said Uisce Éireann.

“Following the completion of the works, please allow time for water pressure to return to normal.

“It can take two to three hours for the normal water supply to return as water refills the network.”

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also message @IWCare on X (formerly Twitter) with any queries.

For further updates, visit the service and supply section of the Uisce Éireann website.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.