Charity Comedy Gala
“WE’VE been overwhelmed at the response from the comedians who were approached; they’re all generously giving up their evening for a great cause.” says the organisers of the charity Comedy Gala, a stand-up comedy fundraising event at the Plaza Hotel you won’t want to miss.
Join them for a hilarious lineup of comedians, all for a great cause.
AUTHORRyan Butler
