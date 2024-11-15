Search
Charity Comedy Gala

November 15, 2024

“WE’VE been overwhelmed at the response from the comedians who were approached; they’re all generously giving up their evening for a great cause.” says the organisers of the charity Comedy Gala, a stand-up comedy fundraising event at the Plaza Hotel you won’t want to miss.

Join them for a hilarious lineup of comedians, all for a great cause.

