From Eden comes to the Civic
From Eden comes to the Civic

Echo StaffNovember 15, 2024 11:14 am

‘FROM Eden’ is a tender, comic drama about two lost individuals, Alan and Eva, who find themselves locked in a bathroom together on New Year’s Eve.

Played out in real time, one hour before midnight, there are secrets, lies, and confessions that come to the surface as this unlikely pair tries to navigate the direction their lives will go once they leave the room.

