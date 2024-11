Tadgh Delaney was found unresponsive in the front garden of a residence in Jobstown

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information regarding the murder of Tadgh Delaney which occurred on this day last year, November 15 in Tallaght.

The investigation commenced after 50-year-old Tadgh Delaney was found unresponsive in the front garden of a residence on Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown, Tallaght, shortly before 8:30pm on November 15, 2023.