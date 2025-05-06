Search
Childcare providers’ closures put big ‘pressure’ on parents
There is pressure on childcare providers due to multiple closures

Childcare providers’ closures put big ‘pressure’ on parents

Maurice GarveyMay 6, 2025 10:08 am

THE closure of multiple childcare providers in Lucan is placing “immense pressure” on existing services and creating massive challenges for parents, according to Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind).

At the recent Lucan area meeting, Cllr O’Toole asked council planners to provide data on the number of crèches that have closed in the Lucan area over the past 10 years, citing childcare providers withdrawing from (ECCE Early Childhood Care and Education) schemes “due to financial constraints.”

Read More


Microsoft Ireland Operations get green light for Gateway facility in Newcastle

Business

Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd have been approved planning for the development of a Regional Network Gateway (RNG) facility on lands at Castlebaggot,...

Family need to adapt home ‘to build a future’ for brothers

Lucan

A FAMILY had to leave their beloved home of 20 years because it was unsuitable for the needs of two sons with...

Community Centre works once finished will be handed over to county council

Lucan

WORKS at Balgaddy Community Centre are continuing and once completed will be handed over to South Dublin County Council.However, there is no...

Lucan brings darkness into the light for Pieta charity

Lucan

After the huge success of Lucan’s very first Darkness Into Light walk last year, the Lucan Darkness Into Light Committee are proud...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST