Childcare providers’ closures put big ‘pressure’ on parents

THE closure of multiple childcare providers in Lucan is placing “immense pressure” on existing services and creating massive challenges for parents, according to Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind).

At the recent Lucan area meeting, Cllr O’Toole asked council planners to provide data on the number of crèches that have closed in the Lucan area over the past 10 years, citing childcare providers withdrawing from (ECCE Early Childhood Care and Education) schemes “due to financial constraints.”