Maintenance contract put in place to upgrade facilities at leisure centre
A maintenance contract was put in place to upgrade facilities in Tallaght Leisure Centre following requests from councillors last year.
The need for more accessible facilities for people with disabilities and modernised showers and toilets was brought to the attention of South Dublin County Council in September, with Councillor Niamh Whelan (SF) saying that “people with complex disabilities have to leave Tallaght and sometimes the county for a swim.”