Refusal of council puts club plans in jeopardy
A football club’s requests for new storage and changing rooms “have fallen on deaf ears,” and had them consider “if it is feasible to continue going.”
Clondalkin Celtic FC, a part of the community since 1969, often had to face anti-social behaviour at their St Cuthbert’s Park location.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’News
“The staffing levels we currently have in our hospitals and care centres is putting patients at risk,” said a councillor as he...
Severe lack of lighting on Kilcarbery Grange estate lead to ‘a lot of nervousness’ for residents in the areaClondalkin
South Dublin County Council issued a letter to the developer of Kilcarbery Grange in Clondalkin as a councillor pointed out a “severe...
Over 400 participate in Laurels annual Galway fundraiser cycleClondalkin
THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed a good weekend for their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture.Over 400 people took part in this year’s...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.