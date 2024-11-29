Choir with a difference: Great year for ‘No Commitments Choir’

“WHAT a year 2024 has been,” beams Kate McGowan of the No Commitments Choir.

Apart from their regular sessions, they have had a really successful fundraiser for Palestine, a singalong with ‘Festival In A Van’ at The Park Community Centre, and their Pride event is always so colourful and fun.

They are a choir with a difference because they don’t have any set members; anyone can come along and sing.

They are an ever-changing community of “gorgeous” singing souls.

They still have their very cherished regulars who have been growing and coming to the choir since they began.

They are so thankful to every one of them, many of whom have become lifelong friends.

The choir began in October 2019 by musical director Kate McGowan, accompanied by her brother, the very talented pianist, Conor McGowan.

Mia Farell and Alex Davis look after all their members on the door, serving refreshments on the break, filming, etc.

“We would be lost without them.” Covid hit soon after, but, through online sessions and fundraisers, they kept it going.

‘Unfortunately, not long after they returned to in-person singing, we had to take another break for most of 2023 due to illness.

So, 2024 really has been a special year. They are “so honoured” to have been nominated for Tallaght Person of the Year in the Arts & Culture category.

They will be “dolling ourselves up” for the night on November 23. On December 7, they will have their festive fundraiser at Firhouse Community Craft Market.

They will be serenading the market shoppers and collecting for the amazing charity visit. All ages and singing abilities are welcome to sing.

On December 10, they are hosting their festive session.

All adults are welcome, and all singing levels are welcome. No booking necessary; pay at the door. €10. Bring your pals!

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more updates and details.

