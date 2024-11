Property developer Cairn Homes have applied for a seven-year planning permission for the construction of a mixed-use development, which includes 660 residential units in Clonburris, Dublin 22.

The site is c.15.6 hectares, on two land parcels, known as ‘Development Area 9’ Kishoge South East, Sub Sectors KSE-S1 and KSE-S2, Clonburris SDZ, within the townland of Kishoge, Clonburris.