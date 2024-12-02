Search
Commercial rates ‘should have been increased by 50 per cent’ in budget

Commercial rates ‘should have been increased by 50 per cent’ in budget

Echo StaffDecember 2, 2024 12:32 pm

COMMERCIAL rates should have been increased by 50 per cent in the South Dublin County Council Budget for 2025, according to People Before Profit.

The party’s proposals for the Budget included a 50 per cent increase in the Annual Rate on Valuation (ARV) for businesses, which they say would have generated an additional €76.5m in revenue with €26.5m ringfenced to ensure the increase would only be paid by rate payers over €50,000.

Cllr Madeleine Johansson says this would have ensured that the financial burden was placed on “major corporations, not on small enterprises or residents.”

“The refusal to even consider our amendment shows a lack of vision and a failure to prioritise the needs of ordinary people,” said Cllr Johansson.

“This budget does nothing to address the housing crisis or the cost-of-living pressures faced by council tenants.”

PBP councillors Johansson, Darragh Adelaide, Kay Keane and Jess Spear, did not vote for a “more of the same” budget as it did not contain proposed amendments they submitted.

“Our amendment was a common-sense approach to addressing the chronic issues in South Dublin,” said Cllr Johansson.

“It would have increased spending by €50m on urgently needed repairs and maintenance for council housing as well as an expanded retrofitting programme to tackle energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Small and medium businesses, the backbone of our community, would have received targeted relief through a rebate scheme that ensured fairness and encouraged local enterprise. Instead, the council has chosen to maintain the status quo.”

Read More


Teachers demanding halt to assessments

News

Senior Cycle Redevelopment will create “more inequality in our schools” according to teachers who came together to protest the plan. On Tuesday,...

This weeks front pages – November 28, 2024

Latest

The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

General Election 2024: Check out who is running in your area…

News

THE General Election will take place tomorrow Friday, November 29 – with polling stations open across local communities from 7am to 10pm....

Housing, immigration and healthcare are main issues in election

News

GENERAL Election 2024 will see a new government in theory, but most likely it will be once again, a Fianna Fáil and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST