Discover the birds in your back garden!

LUCAN Tidy Towns encourages people to participate in this year’s Irish Garden Bird survey, which commenced this week on November 25 and runs until February 23, 2025.

The simple survey asks people to spend a short amount of time each week watching their garden birds and recording what they see. By gathering information from members of the public about the birds visiting gardens and other outdoor spaces such as balconies and schoolyards, BirdWatch Ireland can get a better understanding of how bird populations are faring in Ireland. Up to 2,000 households in Ireland take part annually and this year marks the 36th year of the survey.

Participating in the Irish Garden Bird Survey each winter is a simple and effective way of contributing to a crucial body of data that will help to guide conservation, while also increasing your bird knowledge.

The survey is open to individuals, families, schools and local community groups.

Find more information about the Irish Garden Bird Survey.

Lucan Tidy Towns believes it’s a great way to increase knowledge, awareness and appreciation of local birds.