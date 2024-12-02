Creating a space for respect

D10 Autism Friendly Town initiative was officially launched last Thursday evening in Ballyfermot Civic Centre, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the local community and AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity.

The initiative aims to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals with autism in the Dublin 10 area.

The launch event took place on Thursday in the Ballyfermot Civic Centre. Community members, families, and advocates gathered to witness the unveiling of plans and hear how stakeholders will work together to make D10 a more inclusive and accessible place for everyone.

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This initiative represents a significant step towards fostering inclusivity in our communities.

‘By working with local stakeholders across Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard, we can create spaces that respect and celebrate neurodiversity, ensuring that individuals with autism feel welcome and supported.”

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, spoke on the night and expressed enthusiasm for the project: “We are excited to have kicked off this journey and engaged with the community.

‘Together, we will implement practical strategies and resources that not only enhance understanding of autism but also promote a culture of acceptance. We speak of the Céad Míle Fáilte – A hundred thousand welcomes across the world, but when it comes to home, we need to do more.”

The committee behind the bid to secure Autism Friendly Town status for Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard remains optimistic that it can complete the ongoing accreditation process within the next 12 months, well ahead of the initial three-year timeline.

The standout of the night was Brody Griffin, who spoke about his journey navigating our area as a young autistic child, and Paula Tansey spoke to her lived experience as a mother of an autistic

child.

The D10 Autism Friendly Town initiative will involve various programmes and resources, including training for local businesses, community workshops, and the development of sensory-friendly spaces. By fostering awareness and understanding, the initiative aims to empower individuals with autism and their families to thrive within the community.

The event showcased the commitment of all involved and set the stage for the continued efforts to create a more inclusive D10. Together, the community is making strides toward ensuring a better, more supportive environment for everyone.