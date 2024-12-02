Work ‘progresses’ on Corkagh Park Enhancement Project

“Work is progressing” on the Corkagh Park Enhancement Project, with the café area and a second carpark still needing a couple of months to be completed.

At the Clondalkin area meeting, on Wednesday, November 20, South Dublin County Council updated councillors on the ongoing works.

“The second phase of the Green Isle Road car-park is now open,” they said.

“Thirty-six new grass bays are temporarily cordoned-off to allow establishment until springtime, however, the remainder of the car-parking spaces (93) are available to use.”

Another long-awaited facility, the Fairy Woodland Trail, has now been completed and is open to visitors.

The previously debated roofing and glazing of the café building are also finished and works started in the café indoors.

“The building is due to be completed early in the New Year,” assured the council.

Construction work on the St John’s car-park began on Monday, November 11 and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete, “once weather and ground conditions are favourable.”

“Work is also progressing on the new signage and wayfinding in the park, with items being fabricated at the present time.”

The upgrading of Corkagh Park at Newlands Cross started earlier this year, with the first works in the Green Isle Road car-park taking place during spring and the commencement of works in the park in autumn.

In September, SDCC said the park project would have been completed by the end of January 2025.