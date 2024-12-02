Garda station closed due to suspect device

Ballyfermot Garda Station is currently closed to the public after suspect devices were found at the station this morning.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “This morning, Monday, December 2, a member of the public entered the station with suspect devices found at a nearby location.

“As a precaution the Garda Station has been closed and a cordon has been put in place.

“The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

“An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time.”