Man seriously injured following road traffic collision

A MAN sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght.

The man in his twenties was travelling on an e-scooter and sustained the injuries after a collision with a car on Friday, November 1.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am and the car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and were travelling in the area between 6.45am and 7.15am. They are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.