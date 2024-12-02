Search
Man seriously injured following road traffic collision
Gardai in Tallaght are investigating the road traffic collision

William O ConnorDecember 2, 2024 4:57 pm

A MAN sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght.

The man in his twenties was travelling on an e-scooter and sustained the injuries after a collision with a car on Friday, November 1.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am and the car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and were travelling in the area between 6.45am and 7.15am. They are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

A garda statement issued Monday, December 2 said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Friday, 1st November 2024.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on the Cheeverstown Road shortly before 7am.

“The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

“A man (20s) who was travelling on an e-scooter sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

