All the glitz and glamour at awards

T A full house took part in the excitement and fun of the 41st Tallaght Person of the Year Awards hosted by Tallaght Community Council.

On Saturday, November 23, Tallaght Maldron Hotel welcomed 211 nominees, their supporters, the Awards sponsors and anyone who enjoys seeing the Tallaght community in action.

After walking through on the red carpet and starting the night with a glass of prosecco, guests enjoyed a reception with international dishes in the hotel’s restaurant.

Along with ‘The Black Velvet Band’, ‘The Wild Rover’ and other classics, the local trad band Thirsty Session took care of the entertainment.

Guests then moved to the mezzanine where a heartwarming performance by the Kingswood Choir welcomed them. They then went into the conference room to enjoy the Awards ceremony.

TCC Volunteer Chair Liz Kennedy opened the ceremony and let MC Al Porter’s comedy be in charge for the rest of the night.

Tallaght businesswoman Sharon Keegan joined him as the night’s special guest and reminded the audience that “Being from Tallaght is a superpower. It’s this community who lift you up when you go through a difficult time.”

Every award winner was announced by a member of TCC joined by a past winner.

Category winners, as chosen by a panel of independent judges, were:

Arts and Culture: The Well Creative Community Space in Tallaght village.

The Well Creative Community Space in Tallaght village. Business: Joan O’ Brien, Bliss Café in Saint Dominic’s Shopping Centre.

Joan O’ Brien, Bliss Café in Saint Dominic’s Shopping Centre. Sgt Andrew Callanan, Community: Easter Chicks, ladies, Tallaght.

Easter Chicks, ladies, Tallaght. Michael Dooley, Environment: Feebee Foran, founder of Forager.ie.

Feebee Foran, founder of Forager.ie. Jim Lawlor, Special Needs and Carers: Ballycullen Food Bank.

Ballycullen Food Bank. Learning and Innovation: Stephen Brennan, Walk and Talk, Jobstown.

Stephen Brennan, Walk and Talk, Jobstown. Heart of Gold: Jayden Stephens, Ellie Egan, Tony Geoghegan.

Jayden Stephens, Ellie Egan, Tony Geoghegan. Philip Preston Sport: Joe Maughan, from Cushlawn, Sacred Heart FC founder and president.

Joe Maughan, from Cushlawn, Sacred Heart FC founder and president. Maurice McConnell Youth: Club Óige Feachtas Tamhlachta, Tallaght.

Club Óige Feachtas Tamhlachta, Tallaght. Tallaght Community Council awarded three Merit Awards: Brian S. Ryan, photocopiers and print services supplier in the village, Jennifer Webster, founder of a theatre school and creative producer with Tallaght Community Arts, and Jobstown Running Club.

The announcement of two Lifetime Achievement Awards got the whole audience emotional: recipients were Mary Kelly, a volunteer in St Anne’s school in Fettercairn for over 40 years, and Patricia Dunne, who has been a church and theatre volunteer in Tallaght for just as long.

The long-awaited moment of the night arrived and Glenda Murphy Smullen was announced Tallaght Person of the Year 2024 by TCC Volunteer Chair Liz Kennedy.

While still in shock, she accepted the chain passed on to her by the 2023 Tallaght Person of the Year Nico Crowley.

Originally from Greenhills, Glenda has been involved in Tallaght sports complex “for basically her whole life,” and works with St Anne’s GAA Club too.

While initially being short of words, she told the audience how passionate she is about the people she works with and how Tallaght – and Kilnamanagh, specifically – are now her “home.”

“The quality of the nominees is getting better and better, and it makes it harder for the judges every year,” said TPOTY marketing manager Tara

De Buitlear wrapping up and thanked everyone involved for the great work.

More food, drinks, and music entertainment were available in the ceremony room for an afterparty that went on until late.