Council urged to redesign a dangerous footbridge parapet
Children and teenagers are “regularly” seen climbing over the top of a dangerous footbridge in Tallaght, according to a councillor.
In 2021, a young man died after falling off the Charles O’Toole footbridge linking Tallaght village with St Dominic’s.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
