Search
Council urged to redesign a dangerous footbridge parapet
Charles O’Toole footbridge

Council urged to redesign a dangerous footbridge parapet

Alessia MicalizziDecember 3, 2024 10:49 am

Children and teenagers are “regularly” seen climbing over the top of a dangerous footbridge in Tallaght, according to a councillor.

In 2021, a young man died after falling off the Charles O’Toole footbridge linking Tallaght village with St Dominic’s.

Read More


‘Empowering our volunteers enriches the lives of the young’

Tallaght

Foróige volunteers from all over Ireland came together in Salthill, Galway at the weekend for the organisation’s 52nd annual Volunteer Conference.This year’s...

Movember movement match for men’s health raises €680

Tallaght

THIRTY-EIGHT children and teenagers played a charity match on St Kevin’s Kilian’s GAA pitch in Kilnamanagh to celebrate men’s health.Stephen Nolan, coach...

Taking on the best UK anglers in competition and beating them

Tallaght

THE Irish Angling team came out tops in a competition against their English counterparts on November 17.Ian Church is one of the...

Plans are unveiled for new gaelscoil building in Citywest

Tallaght

Construction of a brand-new building for Citywest’s only Irish school has started and is likely to be completed by January 2026.Gaelscoil Lir,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST