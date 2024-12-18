Contractor of the Year goes to Sisk at property industry awards 2024

CONSTRUCTION group Sisk was announced as winners of this year’s ‘Contractor of the Year’ at the KPMG Irish Independent Ireland’s Property Industry Excellence Awards 2024.

The awards acknowledged the best in leadership, innovation and sustainability in the Irish property sector.

Sisk, which operates out of Naas Road, Clondalkin, and numerous sites across Ireland and the UK, was honoured for its scale, expertise, and innovative approach to delivering complex projects across Ireland and Europe.

Speaking at the awards, Jim Clery, Partner and Head of Real Estate at KPMG, said this year’s winners demonstrate tremendous achievements across a spectrum of categories.

“From redefining urban landscapes to preserving historic landmarks and delivering inclusive housing solutions, these projects exemplify the transformative potential of our vital sector,” said Mr Clery.

In July, Sisk reported profits more than tripled to almost €36 million last year due to strong growth in key markets.

Sicon Ltd, the holding company for the Sisk construction group, reported that turnover rose 43 per cent to €2.5 billion last year from €1.74 billion in 2022. Pre-tax profit grew more than 300 per cent to

€35.9m in 2023 from €11.5m the previous year.

Sisk operates mainly as a construction and engineering contractor in Ireland, Britain and Europe.

A breakdown of its figures show that Irish turnover grew around 40 per cent to €1.4 billion in 2023 from slightly less than €1 billion in 2022.

Earlier this year, Sisk moved over 200 of its staff into a newly retrofitted building at Citywest Business Campus.

The firm employs approximately 1,500 people in Ireland.

The Citywest building retrofit project was completed by over 150 Sisk staff, and has solar panels on the roof, external air source pump, VFF air-conditioning and a state-of-the-art gym.