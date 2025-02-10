Council slammed over safety issues
“It will take a kid being knocked down before action is taken,” said a resident who calls on the council to take in charge his estate after eleven years.
Bernard Doyle, of Crosforge in Saggart, said his family was one of the first to move in when the estate was built eleven years ago.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Over 1,000 new homes built in Clondalkin in the last 12 monthsNews
With 1,054 new homes built in 2024, Clondalkin saw the second-highest number of dwelling completions in the country, according to a CSO...
Hot words at council’s meeting on sex and gender identityNews
A motion calling on the Minister for Children to remove parts of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum from schools...
Waste ground brings down IBAL litter survey rankingNews
South Dublin County Council called on the owners of a waste ground to maintain it “to an acceptable standard” after it brought...
Mother’s joy as ‘dystrophy’ donations for son hit €600kNews
A mother who recently found out about her son’s muscular dystrophy is “overjoyed” with donations from the community hitting the target of...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.