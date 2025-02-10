Post Office in The Square is ‘committed to its customers’
The Post Office in The Square will open its doors in a new location within the shopping centre on Monday, March 3.
In 2024, Tallaght post office announced they would move to a new unit co-located with Dunnes Stores on The Square’s second floor.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
