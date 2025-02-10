Search
Post Office in The Square is ‘committed to its customers’
The post office in The Square

Post Office in The Square is ‘committed to its customers’

Alessia Micalizzi February 10, 2025

The Post Office in The Square will open its doors in a new location within the shopping centre on Monday, March 3.

In 2024, Tallaght post office announced they would move to a new unit co-located with Dunnes Stores on The Square’s second floor.

