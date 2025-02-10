Search
New Corkagh Park cafe planned to open next month to the public
An artist impression of the new cafe which is scheduled to open to the public in March

Maurice GarveyFebruary 10, 2025 9:45 am

THE new café in Corkagh Park is scheduled to open to the public by March.

It forms part of the €5m enhancements and upgrades scheme for Corkagh Park in Clondalkin by South Dublin County Council.

