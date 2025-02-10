Search
Vera (97), the founder of Strawberry Hall, will be remembered as an ‘original behind the counter’
Vera Cummins, Strawberry Hall Pub

Vera (97), the founder of Strawberry Hall, will be remembered as an ‘original behind the counter’

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 10, 2025 9:48 am

The 97-year-old founder of a beloved pub in Chapelizod will be remembered as an “original behind the counter.”

Vera Cummins, from Strawberry Beds, who died on Tuesday, January 21 at Rathbourne Nursing Home in Ashtown, started the Strawberry Hall pub at the age of 23 and continued to run it into her eighties.

Her son Declan now runs the business which is well known to everyone in the neighbourhood due to its central location.

“Mam was born in Lucan where her family had a pub too,” said Declan talking about how natural it was for her to eventually welcome people in her own place.

“People knew they would find an original person behind the counter.

“She respected everybody but wouldn’t take any nonsense.”

Vera had five children, Declan, Fergus, Frid, Orla and Derbhile, and a stepdaughter, Colma.

She was described as a “devoted grandmother and great-grandmother,” who will be missed by all her family including her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Read More


Suspended sentence for a city council worker who used lorry to transport drugs

Ballyfermot

A Dublin City Council worker who was caught transporting cannabis in his work vehicle has been given a suspended sentence, reports Sonya...

Ninety years a-growing for St Agnes Church, with a Mass of Celebration and a blessing

Ballyfermot

ST AGNES Church in Crumlin celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and will be hosting a special Mass on February 2 –...

Tom was ‘one of those exceptional people’

Ballyfermot

A MEMORIAL mass in Ballyfermot for Tom Hyland, saw a huge turnout as the former human rights campaigner was eulogised at Our...

Concert celebrates inclusivity

Ballyfermot

Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of a Traveller woman to the Seanad....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST