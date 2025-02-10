Vera (97), the founder of Strawberry Hall, will be remembered as an ‘original behind the counter’

The 97-year-old founder of a beloved pub in Chapelizod will be remembered as an “original behind the counter.”

Vera Cummins, from Strawberry Beds, who died on Tuesday, January 21 at Rathbourne Nursing Home in Ashtown, started the Strawberry Hall pub at the age of 23 and continued to run it into her eighties.

Her son Declan now runs the business which is well known to everyone in the neighbourhood due to its central location.

“Mam was born in Lucan where her family had a pub too,” said Declan talking about how natural it was for her to eventually welcome people in her own place.

“People knew they would find an original person behind the counter.

“She respected everybody but wouldn’t take any nonsense.”

Vera had five children, Declan, Fergus, Frid, Orla and Derbhile, and a stepdaughter, Colma.

She was described as a “devoted grandmother and great-grandmother,” who will be missed by all her family including her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.