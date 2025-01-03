Creative Producer: Jennifer looking forward to busy year

“I HAVE been an associate artist with Tallaght Community Arts for over 14 years,” explains Jennifer Webster, recent recipient of the Merit Award at the 41st Tallaght Person of the Year, hosted by Tallaght Community Council.

In 2024, she became the creative producer of the organization.

She is also the coordinator of Creative Places MacUíllíam, an Arts Council of Ireland initiative that provides opportunities for places to newly benefit from sustained arts investment. She is also the founding producer of SoloSIRENs, a theatre company in residence at the Civic.

As part of her role within TCA, she is the co-director and producer of the Doors to Elsewhere theatre ensemble.

With Creative Places, she has recently produced ‘Light Up MacUilliam,’ a creative catwalk and enchanted lantern garden in the heart of the estate, as well as ‘Sea Legs,’ an immersive performance for early years with Freshly Ground Theatre.

She was the producer of SoloSIRENs ‘How Do We Care?’ festival, which staged plays and workshops that highlighted inequalities based on class, gender, and immigration.

She has mentored many local companies, artists, and arts administrators in all her roles and facilitated local and international youth exchanges.

In 2025, she will be producing ‘The Power of Three,’ a shared island initiative bringing young people and theatre facilitators from Derry, Tallaght, and Enniscorthy together to explore our shared future on the island of Ireland.

She is also very much looking forward to SoloSIRENs production of ‘The Tightrope Walker,’ written and performed by Jenny Macdonald, that will be part of the 2025 First Fortnight Festival from January 9-11. Congratulations, Jennifer!

