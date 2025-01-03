RSA is advising road users to be prepared for treacherous road conditions

Pedestrians are urged to be careful on paths during the cold spell

With extreme low temperatures and multi-hazardous conditions expected, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to be prepared, exercise caution and stay informed.

It comes as a status orange snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of Leinster and Munster for snow and ice from 5pm Saturday until 5pm on Sunday.

A yellow warning for sleet and snow is in place for much of the country for the same period with heavy rain expected in southern parts also.

Motorists – Before setting off:

Remember your only contact with the road surface is your tyres so it’s vital that they are up to the task in icy and snowy conditions. Check tyres, including the spare wheel, and replace them if the tread depth falls below 3mm. Check that tyres are inflated to the correct tyre pressure.

Be Safe, Be Seen, make sure your headlights and taillights are all in working order. Replace broken bulbs.

Remove accumulations of snow and ice from the vehicle.

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and deicer. Don’t use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly. Make sure your windshield washer system works and is full of an anti-icing fluid.

Be prepared for sun glare by having sunglasses within reach.

People travelling long journeys are advised to check weather/ road conditions not just where you are starting from, but at your destination and along the route, as conditions may vary significantly.

Ask yourself, is your journey essential?

Allow extra time for your journey.

In prolonged icy or snowy driving conditions it is advisable to carry the following in the boot of the car:

High Visibility Vest

Tow rope

Spare bulbs

Spare fuel

A shovel

Appropriate footwear in case you have to leave your vehicle i.e. boots

A hazard warning triangle

Spare wheel (with tyre at correct pressure and tread). Some cars may have an inflation repair kit instead of a spare wheel. Make sure that you know how to use it.

De-icing equipment (Both for glass and door locks)

First aid kit (in good order)

A working torch

A car blanket, additional clothing, some food and water

When driving:

Manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced. Use your fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres. Turn fog lights off when visibility improves.

Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration.

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

When you slow down, use your brakes so that the brake lights will warn drivers behind you.

Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

If in a slid

Try not to panic or jam on brakes

Steer gently into slide – if car is sliding to the right, steer to the right.

A little steering will go a long way

Pedestrians:

If a journey cannot be avoided, be extremely careful as frost, ice and snow will make walking on footpaths very dangerous.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Remember that footpaths may not be treated so walk with extreme care.

Make sure you are wearing appropriate footwear, wear shoes or boots with appropriate traction.

Avoid walking in the streets at all costs if possible. Remember, cars and trucks slip and slide, too! If it’s an emergency, and you can’t avoid the street, wear bright or reflective clothing.

Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow. Just because you don’t see the ice doesn’t mean it’s not there

It’s not a good idea to go jogging in snow or icy conditions.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

Motorcyclists, E-scooters and people cycling: