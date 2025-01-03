EuroDreams lottery players urged to check tickets

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroDreams players in the Rathfarnham area, to urgently check their tickets as a prize of €2,000 per month for five years from the Thursday, October 31 draw remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tesco, Rathfarnham Shopping Centre on Butterfield Avenue.

The player scooped the Tier Two prize in a special promotion held for the October 31 draw, which guaranteed that one EuroDreams player in Ireland would win €2,000 per month for five years.

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, which means that the Dublin winner has just over four weeks left to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday, 29th January.

National Lottery spokesperson, Emma Monaghan, has called on all EuroDreams players in Dublin to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this outstanding prize.

“We are hoping to hear from a EuroDreams player in Rathfarnham who scooped their prize of €2,000 per month for 5 years from the Thursday, 31st October draw.

‘The winner purchased their ticket in Tesco, Rathfarnham Shopping Centre, Butterfield Avenue, Dublin 14.

‘As ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Wednesday, 29th January, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in Rathfarnham’s Tesco to check their old tickets very carefully.”

“If you scan your ticket using the National Lottery app and it’s a winner, you’ll receive a message instructing you to contact our Claims team.

‘You can reach them by calling 1800 666 222 or emailing claims@lottery.ie.

Once you get in touch, our team will verify your win and arrange for you to claim your prize.”