Central Boulevard Park to incorporate calisthenics area
THE Central Boulevard Park, one of four main parks proposed for the Adamstown SDZ has been approved by South Dublin County Council.
Located in the townlands of Finnstown and Gollierstown, the planning was granted to Clear Developments Infrastructure.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
