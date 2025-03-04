Search
Credit to pupils at schools table quiz
The St Kilian’s teams who qualified for the regional semi-final with Marie Sealy, from Kilnamanagh Credit Union and teachers Mr Dignam and Mr Foran at the quiz in St Kevin’s School

Credit to pupils at schools table quiz

Alessia MicalizziMarch 4, 2025 9:10 am

Two teams from St Kilian’s National School in Kingswood qualified for the Credit Union School Quiz regional semi-final after winning the local round.

About 40 students from St Kevin’s girls’ schools and St Kilian’s National School competed in the quiz in St Kevin’s boys’ schools on Sunday, February 9.

The quiz consisted of ten rounds of six questions each for under11s teams and twelve rounds of six questions each for under 13s teams.

Marie Sealy from Kilnamanagh Credit Union, who was the quizmaster on the day, told The Echo.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and the kids did so well, the quiz was something they looked forward to.”

Pupils from St Kilians at the quiz

“Some of them know better than their parents, even I had to check the answers to some of the questions,” she laughed.

The many parents attending along with pupils were treated to refreshments during breaks, and a quiz with prizes was organised for them at the end of the event.

“On February 13, 1987, Kilnamanagh Credit Union opened its doors to the public. We asked parents if they could guess the exact month and three of them got it,” explained Marie. “They were rewarded with shopping vouchers.”

Pupils from St Kilians at the quiz

Kilnamanagh Credit Union was “very proud” last year when St Kilian’s pupils qualified for the first time for the Credit Union School Quiz National Final, where they came tenth.

It was a great comeback after the pandemic meant the quiz couldn’t be held in schools for three years.

Along the lines of that success, the two teams who won on Sunday will take part in the regional semi-finals on March 9, to be held in the Kilnamanagh Family Resource Centre.

Read More


Main challenge is to respond to sharp rise in use of canisters

Tallaght

The Connect4 project renewed their aim of “keeping the young people of West Tallaght occupied and engaged” after a new team leader...

Five years jail for man (24) attacking former girlfriends

Tallaght

A 24-year-old Dublin man has been jailed for five years for attacking two former girlfriends, coercive control of one of them, as...

Fifteen scramblers are seized by gardai

Tallaght

Fifteen scrambler bikes have been seized in the Tallaght area so far this year, due to their use for anti-social behaviour. The...

Dedicated dance students ‘buzzing’ for World Cup

Tallaght

Fifty-nine students from a South Dublin dance studio will represent Ireland at the 2025 Dance World Cup in Spain this July. Six...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST