Credit to pupils at schools table quiz

The St Kilian’s teams who qualified for the regional semi-final with Marie Sealy, from Kilnamanagh Credit Union and teachers Mr Dignam and Mr Foran at the quiz in St Kevin’s School

Two teams from St Kilian’s National School in Kingswood qualified for the Credit Union School Quiz regional semi-final after winning the local round.

About 40 students from St Kevin’s girls’ schools and St Kilian’s National School competed in the quiz in St Kevin’s boys’ schools on Sunday, February 9.

The quiz consisted of ten rounds of six questions each for under11s teams and twelve rounds of six questions each for under 13s teams.

Marie Sealy from Kilnamanagh Credit Union, who was the quizmaster on the day, told The Echo.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and the kids did so well, the quiz was something they looked forward to.”

“Some of them know better than their parents, even I had to check the answers to some of the questions,” she laughed.

The many parents attending along with pupils were treated to refreshments during breaks, and a quiz with prizes was organised for them at the end of the event.

“On February 13, 1987, Kilnamanagh Credit Union opened its doors to the public. We asked parents if they could guess the exact month and three of them got it,” explained Marie. “They were rewarded with shopping vouchers.”

Kilnamanagh Credit Union was “very proud” last year when St Kilian’s pupils qualified for the first time for the Credit Union School Quiz National Final, where they came tenth.

It was a great comeback after the pandemic meant the quiz couldn’t be held in schools for three years.

Along the lines of that success, the two teams who won on Sunday will take part in the regional semi-finals on March 9, to be held in the Kilnamanagh Family Resource Centre.