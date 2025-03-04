Search
Dedicated dance students ‘buzzing’ for World Cup
Steptacular Performing Arts School is based in Firhouse and Templeogue

Alessia MicalizziMarch 4, 2025 9:15 am

Fifty-nine students from a South Dublin dance studio will represent Ireland at the 2025 Dance World Cup in Spain this July.

Six teams of dancers aged seven to eighteen will perform different dance styles such as hip hop, lyrical, contemporary and jazz, in the respective age categories.

