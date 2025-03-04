Fifteen scramblers are seized by gardai
Fifteen scrambler bikes have been seized in the Tallaght area so far this year, due to their use for anti-social behaviour.
The data was released by the Gardaí at a meeting with South Dublin County councillors and local Oireachtas members this week.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
