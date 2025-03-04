Huge anti-social concerns involving several groups

A heated debate followed the Council presentation of the anti-social behaviour report for Clondalkin, where incidents involving drugs, intimidation and harassment significantly grew since 2023.

Among 143 total incidents reported to SDCC in 2024 compared to 82 in 2023, local councillors focused on the area between Corkagh Grange and the new Lidl store on the Old Nangor Road, which seems to be particularly affected by a “congregation of anti-social activity.”