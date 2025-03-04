Search
‘Complex situation’ for houses along the Camac River
A back garden wall fell into the Camac in January

Maurice GarveyMarch 4, 2025 11:11 am

DUBLIN City Council will carry out a desk top study to identify the potential for flood risks in parts of the Camac.

The city council’s engagement with the OPW on the matter follows on from a case involving a garden wall in Inchicore which collapsed into the Camac.

