With the new machine are Laura-Anne Williamson (Senior Medical Scientist), Christopher Owens (Medical Laboratory Aide), Andrea Byrne (Medical Scientist) Caoimhe Gibbons, seated (Medical Scientist), Dannie Loayon (Medical Laboratory Aide) and Sarah Delaney (Chief Medical Scientist)

The Cellular Pathology Laboratory at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), responsible for testing patient tissue samples, has just installed a cutting edge new piece of equipment known as the Axlab AS-410 M.

This new development will speed up and significantly increase the hospital’s capacity to test patient samples.