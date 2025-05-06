Derelict Sites Register lists 24 properties with two entered over 10 years ago and three five years ago

Thirteen properties have been added to South Dublin County Council’s Derelict Sites Register in 2024, with one property added so far in 2025.

The recently added properties are located all over the county, from the Tallaght South LEA and Saggart to Walkinstown, Lucan and Rathfarnham.

The register currently lists 24 derelict properties or 31 residential units, with two entered more than 10 years ago and three entered more than five years ago.

Their value varies from €125,000 for a derelict house in Dublin 22 to €750,000 for a bungalow in Rathfarnham.

Four units in St Maelruan’s Park that the Council have started working on in January have been on the register since 2021 and have been left there for potential buyers to apply for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

The remaining four properties have been on the register over two years since 2023.

A three-bed house in Swiftbrook Park, Tallaght is owned by loans and mortgages company Pepper Finance and has been on the register since 2018, while Valeo Foods own two derelict houses in Dublin 22.