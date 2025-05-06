South County overall expenditure soared by almost €300m in 2024

OVERALL expenditure at South Dublin County Council increased by €284 million in 2024 from the previous year.

The increase is down to demands for expenditure and the local authority’s appetite for development in the county, according to Ronan Fitzgerald, Director of Finance SDCC.

The Annual Financial Statement (AFS) 2024 was before members for noting at the monthly council meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Fitzgerald said: “In 2024 the overall expenditure by the council was €837m. That’s €364.9m in revenue expenditure and €472.1m in capital. Revenue at €364.9m increased by €48m or 15 per cent. Capital expenditure at €472.1 increased by €236m or 100 per cent on 2023.”

The total of €837m compares to what the council had in 2023 which was €553m.

“So our increase in revenue and capital was €284m or an increase of €51m. To put that €284m in context our entire revenue budget for 2022 was €281m, so we exceeded our revenue budget in 2022 completely by the expenditure we had in 2024.

“This illustrates the major increases in the demands for expenditure and more importantly for the appetite we have to develop the county,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, the revenue account showed a surplus of €33,237 for the year, bringing a revenue surplus to €12.37m for the council.

“The capital account has experienced movement of €28.4m, so our closing balance there is €504.2m. But, as I said at the start, our capital expenditure has increased by 100 per cent, which is quite significant in 2023.”

Debtors are showing “significant increases” particularly “government debtors” which is to be expected given the increase in the level of activity said the Director.

“However 171 per cent increase in government debtors is high and something that the management team are keeping an eye on. That being said, we still have adequate cover in relation to unrealised debtors in our bad debt provision.”

In relation to overall debt collection, SDCC feel they have performed “reasonably well” by maintaining collections in rates, improved loans and in housing rent collection.

Mr Fitzgerald believes the financial performance in 2024 is good and leaves the council in a strong financial position.

“However as referred to in my review, in the ambitious capital programme of €1.7bn between 2025 to 2027, we are experiencing significant cost increases there so that doesn’t bode well for us.

‘A lot of the council’s customers are suffering from high inflation and interest rates and there is potential pressure on the council’s reserves.”