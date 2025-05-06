Pierre to build his music

“…It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘wow, there are no rules; we can be and do whatever the frick we want,’” remarks Crumlin-based hip-hop musician Pierre Fonseca.

This comment is regarding how he got involved with music, namely finding a “guy called Wax” on YouTube, who rapped and wrote love songs on guitar.

Pierre (stage name ‘Skull the Pierre’) has reached out to The Echo with a heartwarming story that has deeply resonated within the Dublin community and on social media.

He has been based in Dublin the past five years, and “this city has truly become my home.”

Pierre recently shared a vulnerable moment with his Instagram followers about the difficult reality of balancing a 9-to-5 job with his aspirations of pursuing his music full-time.

He was facing the “tough” decision of potentially moving back to his native Sweden to live rent-free so he could dedicate himself entirely to his art.

However, in a “remarkable” act of kindness, his Dublin landlord, Stephen, has offered him two months of rent-free accommodation.

This allows Pierre to “remain in the city I love” and continue building his music career here.

Since posting this story on social media, Pierre has experienced an outpouring of support, leaving him “honestly a bit floored!”

A Cork-based videographer was so moved by this story that they have offered Pierre a free, full music video as a gesture of goodwill towards Stephen and to support his artistic journey.

Pierre is also working on an EP; the first single, ‘WHOLEHEARTEDLY’, came out on Wednesday (April 16) last week.

According to Pierre, ‘WHOLEHEARTEDLY’ is a song that shows his current direction in life and in his career.

“It’s a centrepiece in the discovery of myself.”

The full EP will be released in October this year on the usual streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital service providers.

Pierre would like to thank Stephen, the people and “everything”; “I’ll give you my all, I promise.”