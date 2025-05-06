Echo.ie gives us unlimited space – print still matters, but online allows us to thrive

I n its 45 years of business, The Echo navigated a constantly evolving media sector and soon understood that going online could be a turning point.

Echo.ie “ensures that The Echo remains relevant in the digital age,” said Online Content Manager James Reynolds.

James himself would never give up to the feeling that comes from sitting down with the paper in his hands and reading through all the stories.

“That will never go away; print still matters. But being online allows us to thrive in the digital age and to reach a much wider audience,” he said.

According to James, the “constant flow of news” and providing readers with real-time updates is one of the main advantages of a strong online presence.

“When it comes to missing people, road accidents, important Council decisions or sports results, it gives us the chance to reach people within a few minutes after the news breaks, through our push notifications and social media updates.

You don’t have to wait for the following week to read it. It also gives us unlimited space and freedom to update copy, make it longer, add photographs and video reports.

“It’s a fast and direct way to deliver news.”

In spite of all the perks, online journalism can make people feel like the information they’re getting is not always accurate and reliable.

On Echo.ie, said James, “one of the things we pride ourselves with is being factual.”

“We debunk local myths and provide follow-ups for our stories. I’ve heard people saying that ‘if it’s in The Echo, it must be true.’ ”

The staff are conscious of the impact that the paper’s presence online and on social media can have locally.

“We know that online, people fight over everything. That’s why we can’t accept factually incorrect information, and we are conscious of what works on the website and what works on social media,” explained James.

Going back to the bright side, The Echo is now a local paper going global thanks to its presence online, with many Irish emigrants keeping up with what happens in their local community through stories on the website.

“Our online audience is vast, with thousands of readers abroad,” said James.

“It can be Australia, England, Europe, we have readers in a village in Nigeria.

“If I moved to Canada, I would still like to feel connected to my area, and reading about it online makes you feel connected.”

While many wonder whether the web is a threat to traditional journalism, The Echo is “embracing the digital transformation while also maintaining a strong local presence and engagement.”