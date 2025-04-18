Dad Finbar was instrumental in setting up Thomp2Socks

Finbar Barry, who sadly passed away this week, with his son Thomas selling socks at one of their stands

A father who went out of his way for his son with Down Syndrome to achieve his dreams passed away at the weekend.

Finbar Barry, of Ellensborough, Tallaght and formerly of Cashel Road, Crumlin, passed away on Sunday, April 13 in Peamount Hospital.

He left behind seven children, Paul, Natalie, Tanya, Mary, Regina, Finbar and Thomas, the youngest son he spent his life caring for.

Besides being born with Down Syndrome, Thomas, now 39 years old, has a number of serious illnesses which required home adaptation, a wheelchair and special physio and treatment.

In 2019, he and Finbar paired up to develop their online sock business Thomp2 Socks to fulfil “Thomas’s dream of getting a job.”

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that our beloved founder Finbar has passed away,” read a Monday’s post by Thomp2Socks, where cousin Shane takes care of IT.

“Finbar was instrumental in setting up Thomp2Socks and poured his heart and soul into the business. He had the work ethic of a man far younger and was pivotal in the success of Thomp2.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years as you have added so much to Finbar’s life. He really cherished and loved the business. He was a man who always loved to work and after retiring, Thomp2Socks gave him a new lease of life.

“He loved meeting fellow entrepreneurs and customers. He will be deeply missed, a void that cannot be filled. Rest in paradise, we love you so much.”

The company also always had a strong focus on giving back and supporting important charity causes.

Since starting up, they donated 5pc of all profits to St John of God services and raised awareness on mental health, Down Syndrome, autism, and World Suicide Prevention Day.

Finbar will be sadly missed by his loving sons and sons-in-law, daughters and daughters-in-law, brother Eugene, and sister Philomena, read his death notice.

He will also be missed by 24 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all relatives, neighbours and friends.