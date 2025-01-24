Daire Flock to compete in the Renault Clio Cup Series Europe

DAIRE Flock will be competing in the 2025 European Renault Clio Cup Series. Last year Daire entered the revised Clio Cup GB series and made an instant impression winning multiple races and ultimately narrowly missing out on the Drivers’ Championship by a handful of points.

The Tallaght racer entered the Junior Saloon Car Championship in 2022 and after gathering a year of learning, he returned to the series in 2023 and reigned supreme in style to be crowned champion.

Now set to embark on his fourth year of racing, Flock and Westbourne Motorsport will once again look to make their mark, albeit this time overseas and against some of Europe’s very best Westbourne Motorsport will embark on an exciting new challenge in 2025 with confirmation that they will enter the Renault Clio Cup Series with exciting young talent Daire Flock.

Renowned as being one of the most competitive one-make categories in Europe since launching in 1991, the Renault Clio Cup Series comprises nine events and 18 races at iconic circuits such as Spa Francorchamps, Imola, Circuit Paul Ricard and Monza.

Boasting almost two decades of Clio Cup experience on British shores, Westbourne’s entry into the European Championship marks a significant moment in the West Sussex squad’s illustrious history.

Daire Flock, Westbourne Motorsport Driver: “It’s a brand-new challenge with learning circuits and coming across new competitors and how they drive.

“I’m setting my sights this year on being in contention for the Rookie Championship, by the end of the season I would like to achieve consistent front end results plus overall podiums.

“All this couldn’t be possible without the backing from my sponsors, family and Westbourne Motorsport who are supporting me in my dream.”