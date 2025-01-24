Storm Éowyn tears down Tallaght’s most popular tree

The TCC Christmas tree located in Tallaght Village beside The Dancers blew down after lunchtime on Friday (Image: Chris Keeley TCC)

Storm Éowyn tore down Tallaght’s most popular tree as reports of more damages keep coming from across South Dublin County.

The Tallaght Community Council Christmas tree located in Tallaght Village beside The Dancers blew down after lunchtime on Friday, January 24, just as the Status Red Wind Warning issued by Met Éireann turned into a Status Yellow.

To help bring festive cheer to the village, nine years ago TCC started lighting up the tree and having it blessed in early December.

Over the years the event became more and more popular, and it typically brings neighbours together for a chat as the Christmas season kicks off.

“We are sad and upset to see our living Christmas tree was a victim of Storm Éowyn and was blown over in Tallaght village,” said Voluntary Vice Chair of TCC, Tara De Buitlear.

“We began the tradition in 2016 and just lit the tree for the 9th Christmas a few weeks ago.

“We are grateful it didn’t cause any injury or damage when it fell.

“We will be asking SDCC to replant a mature tree in time for Christmas 2025 so we can continue the village tradition.”

Other trees coming down in Tallaght were reported from local councillors in recent hours, in Mayberry, The Oaks and Tymonville Road.

SDCC Public Realm are being contacted to respond to the damages.