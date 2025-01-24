SME’s encouraged to sign up for free Amazon training programme in Baldonnell

SMALL and medium businesses are invited to attend a free training day in Baldonnell for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator programme.

It will be hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Baldonnell, Dublin on Wednesday, January 29, and local businesses are invited to sign up.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. It also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in Ireland.

Through the Accelerator, SME’s will benefit from one day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders on topics such as continuous improvement, leadership and management, as well as insights into Amazon’s approach to innovation including a walk-through of Amazon’s Baldonnell fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.

Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more.

“Our aim with the Amazon Innovation Accelerator is to help businesses grow and create a culture of innovation within their own organisations,” said Ali Dunn, Country Manager for Amazon’s retail business in Ireland.

“We’ve had great success with the Amazon Innovation Accelerator so far and are excited to expand the programme this year to Irish businesses.”

SME’s operating in the manufacturing, engineering, logistics, retail or related industries can apply for participation in the Amazon Innovation Accelerator.

For more information visit Amazon Innovation Accelerator Ireland

Spaces are limited and applications close Friday, January 24.