A man who was found unresponsive in the garden of a house in Tallaght over a year ago suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest, an inquest has revealed, reports Seán McCárthaigh.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court also heard that a Garda investigation is ongoing into the murder of Tadhg Delaney (50) from Clondalkin who passed away at Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin on November 15, 2023.