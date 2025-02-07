Danny ‘really excited about the season ahead’ for Rovers

SHAMROCK Rovers player Danny Mandroiu is ‘really excited for the season ahead’ after agreeing a new multi-year contract with Stephen Bradley’s side.

The talented midfielder had signed a short-term deal with the Hoops last summer after leaving Lincoln City last June.

And he has put pen to paper on a new deal which will bring a smile to Rovers fans ahead of the start of the new season.

Rovers have already brought in Ed McGinty, Danny Grant and Michael Noonan and Mandroiu signing shows Rovers mean business.

“I’m really happy to get the deal over the line and really happy to be at Rovers for the foreseeable future.

“I’m really excited for the season ahead” he told the clubs website.

“I’m getting the full pre-season under my belt right now.

“As I said, I’m looking forward now to the season ahead.”

There’s a massive start to the season for Rovers with two Conference League games against Molde and the Dublin derby at the Aviva.

Danny went on to say: ““They’re great games to be involved in, tough games ahead, but they’re the games you want to be involved in, but they are exciting games and it’s why we play football,”.