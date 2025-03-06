Denis receives volunteer award

Denis Commins of Peamount United is presented with his award by Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform Minister Jack Chambers TD, Federation of Irish Sport chair Clare McGrath, left, and Louth Sports Partnership and Louth County Council head of sport, Federation of Irish Sport board member and member of the Awards Judging Panel Graham Russell Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THE Federation of Irish Sport celebrated 35 recipients of the 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards, recognising one individual from every county in Ireland, four in Dublin, for their exceptional commitment to enabling sport and physical activity thrive in their local sports club and communities.

Among them was Peamount United Football Club stalwart Denis Commins who is a founder member of the Newcastle Club.

Denis Cummins has served the club tirelessly for over 41 years in his unwavering support for women’s soccer has helped Peamount United achieve immense success, including winning numerous leagues and cups and competing in the UEFA Champions League.

His influence extends beyond the pitch, with several Peamount alumni representing Ireland at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Dennis has also maintained a strong relationship between Peamount United and Peamount Hospital since 1983.

He regularly visits the hospital, maintaining the football pitch used by the club’s teams and organising festive visits from Santa and the Senior Women’s Team for long-term patients.

Even at 80 years old, Dennis can still be found maintaining the club’s pitches on his tractor, embodying the spirit of volunteerism.

Present at the awards to pay special tribute to the volunteers was Minister Jack Chambers TD, Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform who gave the keynote address.

Speaking at the awards, Minister Jack Chambers TD, commented: “The Volunteer in Sport Awards are always one of the highlights in the sporting calendar.

“It is a pleasure to once again represent the Government as we celebrate the contributions and achievements of our incredible volunteers who sacrifice time, effort and energy so that we can all enjoy sport at local, national and international level.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport at all levels and it is important they are formally recognised and encouraged so they continue to drive interest, passion and participation in sports in our communities.

“I congratulate all those honoured on the day and thank them for their contribution to our society.”