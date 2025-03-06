Search
Football club receives €350,000 in funding for full size all-weather pitch
St Francis FC, Clondalkin

Football club receives €350,000 in funding for full size all-weather pitch

Alessia MicalizziMarch 6, 2025 11:49 am

A football club in South Dublin was granted €350,000 to build a full size, all-weather pitch as they played a part in making new arrivals feel welcomed into the community.

Since 2023, the Community Recognition Fund has acknowledged the contribution given by community projects in welcoming and hosting newcomers from Ukraine and other countries, by rewarding them with the opportunity to develop their projects for the whole community.

Read More


‘Respected barber’ jailed for holding almost €3m in cocaine

Clondalkin

A “respected barber” has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for holding almost €3 million worth of cocaine...

Huge anti-social concerns involving several groups

Clondalkin

A heated debate followed the Council presentation of the anti-social behaviour report for Clondalkin, where incidents involving drugs, intimidation and harassment significantly...

Walk of Remembrance to honour the memory of beautiful Leah

Clondalkin

A WALK of Remembrance is set to take place on March 6 for “beautiful Boss Lady” Leah French.Community stalwart Ms French, from...

Johnny is an inspiration to Moyle Park students

Clondalkin

A STALWART of education and former teacher in Clondalkin recently picked up a coordinator of the year award at a national ceremony.Johnny...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST