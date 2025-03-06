Football club receives €350,000 in funding for full size all-weather pitch
A football club in South Dublin was granted €350,000 to build a full size, all-weather pitch as they played a part in making new arrivals feel welcomed into the community.
Since 2023, the Community Recognition Fund has acknowledged the contribution given by community projects in welcoming and hosting newcomers from Ukraine and other countries, by rewarding them with the opportunity to develop their projects for the whole community.