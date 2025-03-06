Search
New library will include proposals for civic space
An artist impression of the plans for the site

New library will include proposals for civic space

Maurice GarveyMarch 6, 2025 11:58 am

PLANS for a new library on Crumlin Road include proposals for a civic space which will enhance the area.

The Dublin City Council led project is located at the site of the former Ard Scoil Éanna.

Read More


Gambler jailed for conning vulnerable man

Ballyfermot

A 45-year-old gambler has been jailed for conning a vulnerable man out of most of his life savings by promising him a...

Transfer of city council lands to HSE proposed at link road

Ballyfermot

THE transfer of Dublin City Council lands in Cherry Orchard to the HSE is proposed at the Dublin South Central area meeting...

Youth service head to Poland for a week full of adventure

Ballyfermot

Twelve young people representing Ballyfermot Youth Service went to Poland on Saturday, February 15, to meet up with Polish and Spanish youth...

‘Complex situation’ for houses along the Camac River

Ballyfermot

DUBLIN City Council will carry out a desk top study to identify the potential for flood risks in parts of the Camac.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST